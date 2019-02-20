Missing pit bull found dead near dumpster; owner offers reward to find killer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELIZABETH, Colo. — Bishop, a six-year-old pit bull who escaped from his owner's yard two days after Christmas has been found dead at the end of Colorado State Highway 21. According to his owner, Holly Thibault, the cause of death is a bullet to his neck.

Bishop was found by a dumpster at the end of the road.

His owner Holly Thibault told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that she posted more than 200 flyers offering a $500 reward for his return. According to Problem Solvers reporter Greg Nieto, the person who helps find Bishop's killer's reward is closer to $4000.

Thibault states that Bishop liked to eat hay with the horse’s states that Bishop had a five-hour head start when he went missing. The hunt for Bishop included many people who rallied on social media.

“I have people helping out it’s just been amazing. Thousands of people who don’t even know me- going door to door ... was absolutely amazing,” Thibault said.

After seven weeks or worrying about Bishop’s, her best buddy was found shot to death and severely underweight near a dumpster with trauma around his neck.

“An answer even though it was a terrible one — it brought some relief- but it posed a bunch more questions- it’s scary there’s someone like that out there,” Thibault said.

The Problem Solvers states that Thibault will not rest until there’s justice for bishop.

“I believe the person who did it was disturbed, the community needs to know and this person needs to know and be aware, on any level,” Thibault said.

A fundraiser has been set up on Facebook called Justice for Bishop.