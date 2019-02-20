× Man’s weight loss journey inspires others to do the same

ST. LOUIS — After losing more than 100 pounds, a Missouri man is inspiring others to improve their health.

In November 2017, FOX2 St. Louis did a story about Sean Mulroney, who weighed almost 700 pounds. Since then, he has shed 102 pounds and founded a website called the Obesity Revolution.

FOX2’s story went viral, as many people found Mulroney’s journey inspirational.

That's awesome and thank you so much!!! I'm down 102LBS pic.twitter.com/pJ8DTPNxV7 — Sean Mulroney (@iamseanmulroney) December 13, 2017

Because many gyms are not set up for people Mulroney’s size, he and his trainer, Brandon Glore, decided to launch a training center of their own.

Glore took his first 10 clients for free. One year after the program began, the 10 people have lost a combined 600 pounds, according to FOX2.

Moreover, Glore and Mulroney launched free basic training programs on the Obesity Revolution website. The pair also partnered with Teens of America on a nationwide initiative to address childhood obesity, diabetes and bullying among young people.