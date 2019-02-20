× Man killed in Commerce City; suspect in custody

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A man was killed late Tuesday night and a suspect is in custody, the Commerce City Police Department said.

Officers responded to a report of a death in the 7300 block of Krameria Street about 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a dead man.

Police did not say how the man died. After investigating, police arrested Neuman Barber, 40, of Commerce City in connection with the death.

He was taken to the Adams County Detention Facility for one count of second-degree murder.

The name and age of the victim were not released pending notification of next of kin by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.