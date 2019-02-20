Make-A-Wish Colorado – Wish Night Gala – This Friday

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Colorado has been creating life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Their annual gala, Wish Night, presented by Alpine Bank, is this Friday night, Feb. 22nd, from 6-10pm at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center. This incredible event will feature spectacular entertainment by talented Colorado Wish Kids, like 15-year-old Fiona. You can purchase tickets at wish2019.givesmart.com or by calling 303-750-9474.AlertMe
