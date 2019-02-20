× Longmont teacher makes return trip as part of ‘Jeopardy!’ all-stars

LONGMONT, Colo. — A Longmont teacher returned to “Jeopardy!” on Wednesday night.

In early 2015, Jennifer Giles competed on the “Jeopardy!” teachers tournament and walked away the champion.

“It was just very overwhelming. It was amazing,” she said.

Four years later, the show recruited the third-grade teacher to compete in another major matchup: the all-star games. It’s a first for the show in its 35-year history.

In all, $1 million are up for grabs with six teams made up of three all-stars. Giles was part of “Team Buzzy.”

“Playing with a team was a whole new dynamic,” Giles said. “I better step up my game if I’m playing these two other people.”

She couldn’t say if she won and how big, but she said nerves still get to her even if she’s reached stardom.

“I’m Longmont famous, small-town Colorado famous,” she said.

No matter how it turns out, the past champ already feels like a winner.

“For me, I just want to have fun and be part of this incredible experience and ‘Jeopardy!’ history,” she said.

Giles will appear on “Jeopardy!” at 6 p.m. Wednesday on FOX31 Denver.