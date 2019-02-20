Littleton man thanks medical team at Swedish for saving life after stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- Dennis Haynes, of Littleton, nearly lost his life six months ago after a stroke.

"It's a matter of life and death," said Hayne's wife, Joyce. "It's a wonderful, miraculous recovery is what it is."

Wednesday morning, the couple visited Swedish Medical Center's Southwest Emergency Room in Jefferson County to thank the medical team that saved his life.

"I feel really lucky to be able to have this experience," said Trevor Meeks of HealthONE's AirLife.

Meeks assisted in taking Haynes to the emergency room via helicopter.

"I just remember him having difficulty speaking and not being quite aware," Meeks said. "We rapidly assessed and determined what we needed to do."

For the Haynes family, the impact of their reunion is hard to describe.

"How do you say 'thank you' for saving my life?" Haynes said.

