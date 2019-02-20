Jussie Smollett pleaded no contest to giving police false information in previous case

LOS ANGELES -- A California misdemeanor complaint against Jussie Smollett shows the actor was accused of identifying himself as his younger brother in 2007 when a Los Angeles police officer pulled him over on suspicion of driving under the influence.

The misdemeanor complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court in September 2007 says that Smollett gave the name of his brother, Jake Smollett, when he was asked by an officer.

He also signed a false name on the promise to appear in court. Smollett also was later charged with false impersonation, driving under the influence and driving without a valid license.

Court records show Smollett pleaded no contest to the reduced charge of giving false information, in addition to driving under the influence and driving without a valid license counts.

The records show he later completed an alcohol education and treatment program and completed the terms of his sentence in May 2008.

The details of the complaint were first reported by NBC News.

