Denver police warn of telephone scams

DENVER -- It’s a problem that’s gotten so bad, Denver police held a news conference to warn people: city residents are losing tens of thousands of dollars a week to telephone scammers.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned that within the city, the number of scams has grown 9 percent this year.

Police say the crime is easy to commit. The caller usually says something about an unpaid ticket, an unpaid utilities bill or even tax evasion. The person threatens jail time if money is not sent immediately.

The Problem Solvers asked professor of computer science at Metropolitan State University of Denver Steve Beaty whether senior citizens are most susceptible.

“No. As it turns out, the most recent figures from the Federal Trade Commission is the 20- to 29-year-olds have the largest reported response rate to scams," said Beaty.

Denver police agree that victims come from all walks of life and all ages.

Phone-scam crime is hard to prosecute. Most scammers are out of the country. However, police say it is 100-percent preventable by recognizing the scam simply refusing to send money to the scammers.