Colorado Girl Scout brilliantly sells cookies with picture of Jason Momoa shirtless

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- A Girl Scout from Colorado is going viral for going the extra mile while selling cookies - by using a shirtless photo of "Aquaman" star Jason Momoa.

Charlotte Holmberg of Highlands Ranch created the Jason Momoa Samoas to help sell boxes of Samoas this cookie season.

The idea is said to have started as an inside joke between family and friends, but soon led her to selling out of the supply with Momoa fans reaching out to her to grab a box of their own.

Charlotte and her troop reportedly used the cookie earnings to donate money to help girls who cannot afford to become Girl Scouts and collecting school supplies for students in need.

Her clever marketing tactic comes as some Girl Scouts sell their cookies outside of marijuana shops in Colorado.