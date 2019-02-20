× Bennet, Hickenlooper head to Iowa as both consider launching campaigns for White House

DENVER — For well over a year we have documented the presidential aspirations of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper.

Hickenlooper’s GiddyUp Pac has been active for several months now and the former Governor has made multiple visits to Iowa and New Hampshire.

Hickenlooper is scheduled to visit Sioux City, Carroll and Ames in Iowa beginning on Saturday, February 22.

However, now it is clear he may not be the only Coloradoan thinking about a run for President.

Sen. Michael Bennet is heading to Iowa this weekend for multiple stops.

Bennet will begin his tour in Dubuque and will add house parties and visits to farms to his agenda beginning on Thursday, February 21. Bennet will hold events in Iowa through Saturday.

Bennet went viral several weeks ago during a debate on the Senate Floor.

Bennet’s speech directed at Sen. Ted Cruz quickly became the most watched Senate Floor debate in CSPAN History.

Bennet also received a glowing write up from MSNBC Host Joe Scarborough in the Washington Post.

In less than 8 hours this @SenatorBennet video has more views than any other C-SPAN video from the Senate floor. Watch complete speech here: https://t.co/AwA2TQl2ad https://t.co/9aTLkvVwb6 — CSPAN (@cspan) January 25, 2019

Hickenlooper doesn’t seem offended by the Colorado competition. Bennet previously served as Hickenlooper’s Chief of Staff.

“Michael Bennet is one of the smartest political people that I know,” Hickenlooper said in November interview with FOX31 Political Reporter Joe St. George when asked about the competition.