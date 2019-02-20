It`s movie awards season. But what about the people who won`t get to walk the red carpet at the upcoming Academy Awards? The crew members, the support staff, and the thousands of people who work behind the scenes to make movie magic. Two small business owners who are part of the global movie industry and joined us on the show to tell us about Intuit QuickBooks which is part of the `Credit Where Credit is Due` campaign.AlertMe
Behind the scenes for the Academy Awards
-
‘Black Panther,’ ‘Star Is Born’ up for SAG Awards’ top honor
-
10 dead in car bombing at police academy in Colombia capital
-
Denver-area officers recognized on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
-
Kevin Hart says he’s considering Oscar hosting gig again
-
Former Broncos guard, Air Force graduate Ben Garland wins NFL’s Salute to Service Award
-
-
2 Denver officers shot, wounded identified
-
Kevin Hart steps down as Oscars host after homophobic tweets resurface
-
Landmark Air Force chapel suffering from leaks, corrosion
-
Lady Gaga brings out ‘A Star Is Born’ co-star Bradley Cooper to sing ‘Shallow’ during Las Vegas concert
-
William Goldman, Oscar winner for ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,’ dies at 87
-
-
Footage shows shooting, standoff between suspect and Denver officers
-
‘Christmas Vacation’ holiday display causes panic in Texas
-
Man who forced evacuation of south Denver movie theater identified