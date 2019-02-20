Arvada parents plea for help finding missing son

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Two parents from Arvada are asking the public to help them find their missing son.

Jacob Paddock Weeks, who is in his early 20s, crashed his white Dodge Ram into a guard rail on Feb. 2. The crash happened on Highway 285 in Indian Hills. Weeks' family has not seen him since. Witnesses report they saw Weeks running from the crash.

"It’s just been real painful," said Jacob's father, George Weeks. "You're scared, you're mad, you don’t know what to think."

"It's horrible. You don't know if he's OK or not," said Jacob's mother, Amanda Weeks.

Canine teams unsuccessfully searched for Jacob. There was no sign that he had been seriously hurt.

The question now is: Why would he run, leaving his phone and wallet behind?

"I think deep down, we’re hooping he’s hiding at somebody’s house. We just don’t know why nobody would just let us know he’s alive," said Amanda.

Drug paraphernalia was found in Jacob's truck. His family says he was known to use drugs, but he always kept in touch.

Days after the crash, Jacob’s family passed out fliers at homes in the area.

The family said it appears a mechanical problem with a tie rod caused Jacob's truck to crash.

The family filed a missing persons report with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

The last person to see Jacob was an uncle in Denver the day before he went missing.

A Facebook page has been established for anyone who has information about Jacob's disappearance.