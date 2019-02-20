× Affidavit reveals how investigators used cell phone evidence to arrest Patrick Frazee

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators released the affidavit for Patrick Frazee on Wednesday morning.

Frazee allegedly beat his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, to death with a baseball bat after failing to persuade a woman he was having an affair with to commit the killing, but later convinced her to help him cover up the crime by cleaning up the bloody crime scene before he burned the victim’s remains, investigators said during a dramatic court hearing on Tuesday.

*WARNING: Affidavit contains graphic details that might be disturbing to some viewers

The affidavit goes into detail about how investigators used cell phone evidence to connect Frazee to the crime and the evidence that prosecutors have.

The testimony at a Cripple Creek hearing on Tuesday showed that the prosecutors’ case relies heavily on the cooperation of Krystal Jean Lee Kenney, a 32-year-old Idaho woman who told police that she and Frazee were having a romantic relationship.

Kenney has pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and is required to testify against Frazee as part of her plea agreement with prosecutors.

The body of Berreth, a 29-year-old flight instructor and the mother of Frazee’s infant daughter, has yet to be found.

