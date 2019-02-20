6-year-old tragically injured in Christmas Eve crash by a suspected drunken driver is heading home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Fighting for her life since a tragic automobile crash on Christmas Eve, six-year-old Charlee Jo Shaw is going home. Shaw has received treatment at the Children’s Hospital in Aurora since Dec. 24 for a traumatic brain injury.

The daughter of Brett and Sandy Shaw, she was in the car with her mother Sandy on Christmas Eve when a suspected drunken driver hit them on Interstate 70 in Genesee. Her mother did not survive the crash. Fast forward nearly 60 days she is heading home.

“We didn’t think she was ever going to be able to talk again, " her father Brett Shaw said. "When she did speak, the first thing she said was I love you and you couldn’t ask for anything better."

The six-year-old is leaving the hospital to join her father and three older brothers on Wednesday morning says she is excited to see her cat again.

“Charlee has had, continued to have an incredible story it’s just beginning. we’re excited about the future and hopeful to see what God's going to do with this precious little girl," Brett said.

After she returns home she is expected to return to school part-time.