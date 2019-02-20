3 Parker police detectives taken to hospital after opening letter; FBI investigating

Credit: Parker Police Department

PARKER, Colo. — The FBI is investigating after three Parker Police Department detectives were taken to a hospital following the opening of a letter Wednesday morning.

According to PPD, the detectives began feeling light-headed and nauseous after the letter was opened. South Metro Fire Rescue responded and the investigations division was evacuated. The three officers were taken to a hospital, treated and released.

All detectives were able to return to their offices several hours later when the scene was declared safe.

Police did not say what kind of substance may have been inside the letter.

