2 runways closed at Centennial Airport after separate incidents; no injuries

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Two runways at Centennial Airport were closed Wednesday afternoon due to two separate incidents that occurred within one hour of each other.

The first incident occurred shortly after 2:45 p.m., when a Cessna 320’s nose gear collapsed while landing. The plane did not catch on fire and neither of its two occupants were hurt. Runway 17L was shut down for the plane’s removal. It reopened about 4:30 p.m.

The airport tweeted about the second incident at 3:42 p.m. It said a single-engine Piper Comanche was in the grass next to Runway 17R.

Two people were aboard the Piper. The plane did not catch fire and neither person was injured. However, Runway 17R was closed. As of about 4:40 p.m., it remained closed.

Runways 17L and 17R run parallel.