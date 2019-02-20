2 Boulder County deputies due in court for charges of death of 23-year-old man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. --Two Boulder County sheriff’s deputies are heading to court to for an advisory hearing. The two sheriff's are facing felony charges for the death of a 23-year-old man they were transporting in a sheriff’s van in Sept. of last year.

Deputies James O'Brien, 49, and Adam Lunn, 36, were transporting Demetrius Shankling to a detox center on Sept. 9. after celebrating his birthday. Shankling was found unresponsive and not breathing when they arrived at the Addiction Recovery Center.

Investigators determined the deputies contributed Shankling’s death by handcuffing him and putting him a confined space in the van on his stomach. This is a violation of the procedures for the safe transportation of prisoners.

“This is difficult for a lot of people here, these are good guys, they didn’t intend harm, (they) have a lot of good friends here, co-workers, this is tragic on a lot of different bases.”

Sheriff Joe Pelle says the deputies have been trained not to handcuff someone and put them in that position.

O'Brien and Lunn are due in Boulder County court at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for their advisement hearing.

RELATED: Arrest affidavit for James O'Brien

RELATED: Arrest affidavit for Adam Lunn