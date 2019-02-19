Woman says Patrick Frazee fatally beat fiancee Kelsey Berreth with bat

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. — A woman told police that Patrick Frazee beat his fiancee, Kelsey Berreth, to death with a baseball bat on Thanksgiving Day, then called for her to help clean up blood at the flight instructor’s home.

Colorado Bureau of Investigation agent Gregg Slater testified Tuesday that Krystal Jean Lee Kenney described the scene inside Berreth’s home as “horrific.”

Kenney told police she brought gloves, a protective body suit and trash bags from her home in Idaho at Frazee’s request.

Frazee is charged with murder and solicitation to commit murder. Berreth’s body has not been found.

According to earlier testimony, Kenney and Frazee began a romantic relationship in March 2018.

Kenney pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and is expected to testify against Frazee as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

RELATED: Full coverage of Kelsey Berreth’s disappearance

Slater testified that Kenney told police Frazee claimed that Berreth was abusing the couple’s daughter, although Slater said there was no evidence that was true.

Kenney said Frazee suggested multiple ways that she could kill Berreth, including poisoning her coffee or striking her in the head with a metal rod and a baseball bat, Slater said.

Kenney told police she wanted to please Frazee and feared that he would harm her or her family if she did not cooperate. Kenney told police she did not follow through on any of Frazee’s plans, Slater said.

Slater testified that Frazee called Kenney on Nov. 22 and told her to get to Colorado, saying, “You’ve got a mess to clean up.”

Kenney arrived two days later, bringing rubber gloves, a white protective suit, hair net, booties, trash bags and bleach.

Slater later testified that Kenney went into Berreth’s townhome and “it was horrific,” adding there was blood everywhere. She said Frazee had instructed her to clean it up.

Kenney told Slater she purposefully left blood splatter for investigators to find. Slater also said on the stand that Kenney had blindfolded Berreth with a sweater for a guessing game, then hit her with a bat.

Kenney then told the agent that Frazee put Berreth’s remains in a plastic tote, put it in his truck and went to Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Slater then said that Kenney told him that Frazee put the plastic tote into a water trough and set it on fire on his property.

Earlier testimony revealed that police initially found no evidence of foul play inside Berreth’s home but later discovered traces of blood belonging to the 29-year-old flight instructor in several places in her bathroom.

The woman has not been found since she disappeared on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 22.

Tuesday’s hearing requires prosecutors to convince a judge that their evidence merits a criminal trial.

Berreth’s body has not been found. Investigators initially said she was last seen on surveillance video with the couple’s daughter at a grocery store near her home in Woodland Park.

Police later found footage on a neighbor’s surveillance camera showing Berreth, Frazee and their daughter at the entrance of Berreth’s townhome later that afternoon.

Much of prosecutors’ evidence hinges on cellphone tower data, suggesting Berreth’s phone was in the possession of either Frazee or Kenney after Nov. 22, the date Frazee told police he last saw Berreth.

Frazee, 32, has not entered a plea and has been jailed since his arrest.

Prosecutors this week added a charge accusing Frazee of tampering with a deceased body and two charges of committing a crime of violence, which would let the state request a harsher penalty on conviction.