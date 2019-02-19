Two chances for light snow today; cold temps remain: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Light snow is possible for the morning rush hour and again for the evening rush hour across the Front Range on Tuesday. 0-1 inches of accumulation is possible for each commute.

We have a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day in effect today for the snow and the cold.

Cold temps remain in place with teens and low 20s.

1-3 inches of snow possible in the central and northern mountains on Tuesday with heavier snow in the southern mountains. Highs will be in the single digits and teens in those areas.

The snow tapers-off Wednesday morning then sunshine breaks out. A cold start in the mountains with minus 10 to minus 20 low temps.

Thursday is looking dry but another storm rolls through Colorado between Friday and Saturday.

Snow brushes the Front Range with 1-3 inches possible. Highs on Saturday in the 20s and 30s.

We will be drier again on Sunday.

