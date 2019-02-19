Go
Search
Replay:
FOX31 News at 11 a.m.
FOX31 & Channel 2 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
FOX31 Denver
Menu
News
Traffic
On TV
CO Best
Deals
Everyday
Contests
Community
Sports
Weather
18°
18°
Low
7°
High
25°
Wed
9°
34°
Thu
12°
35°
Fri
15°
39°
See complete forecast
Severe weather alert
Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold temps remain; two chances for light snow
The Smartest Way To Cover A Pimple
Posted 11:15 am, February 19, 2019, by
Annalisa Blanco
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Pinterest
Email
Print
More
Reddit
Tumblr
Google
Pocket
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
https://mooreforlife.com/
AlertMe
Send us your photos
Do you see breaking news? Send us your photos.
Popular
Toddler dies after falling asleep in car seat
Woman eludes man trying to get into her car in Walmart parking lot
More snow and cold to move into Denver metro area
Assistant principal, former CU football player shot in parking space dispute dies
Latest News
Enter to WIN two premium class tickets to London Plus a 3-Night Stay!
Real Relief for Dry Eye Disease – Centennial Eye & Cosmetic Associates
Social Scene – Winter Tequila Tasting Festival – 50% OFF
‘#MeToo’ painted on statue of World War II sailor kissing nurse
Attorney general launches review of Colorado Catholic Dioceses handling of sex abuse
Everyday
Best Face Cleansers
Everyday
1 hour ago
Repairing Broken Cosmetic Products
Daybreak
Food & Drink
On Channel 2
On-Air
Beer and Bugs Pairing
Everyday
A-List Look: Making Pumpkin Scrub
Everyday
A-List Look: Holiday Gifts
Everyday
A-List Look: Holiday Make-Up
Everyday
A-List Look of Week: “SculptIce”
Everyday
Everyday Eats-Narrative
Everyday
Everyday Fit- Athleta for The Holidays
Everyday
Everyday Eats: Revel Social
Weather
Snow to develop for Friday morning commuters: Pinpoint Weather Alert
Everyday
Everyday Fit-Venture Martial Arts
Everyday
Everyday Eats-Del Frisco’s Steakhouse Makeover
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.