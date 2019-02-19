Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold temps remain; two chances for light snow

Social Scene – Winter Tequila Tasting Festival – 50% OFF

Posted 11:45 am, February 19, 2019, by

Tequila, you say? Fans of the flavors of the ever growing Mexican beverage unite over varying tequila tastes. Try new and recognized brands on Saturday, February 23rd, from 12:30pm - 2:30pm.

Connect and #besocial with a cup of tequila in your hands this winter!
Where: Blake Street Tavern (2301 Blake St)
GA - Includes 2 hour Tequila Tasting with 15 tasting tickets,
VIP includes 30 minute early access prior to general admission. Includes 15 tasting tickets.

 

