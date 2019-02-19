Parents get tattoo to honor son with Down syndrome

SALADO, Texas – A couple gets matching tattoos as a token of love for their son who lives with Down syndrome.

Mandy Franks tweeted a photo of her parent’s, Chip and Laura Franks, during a recent tattoo session. Her tweet has gone viral with more than 116,000 likes and over 14,500 retweets as of Tuesday morning.

Frank’s parents got “an extra chromosome for my brother,” in the form of a tattoo that mimics the design of the 21st chromosome related to Down syndrome as a dedication of love for their son Alec, WTVT reports.