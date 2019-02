HELENA, Mont. — A petition on Change.org is pushing to have Montana sold to Canada to help pay off some of the U.S. national debt.

Petition creator Ian Hammond wants to sell the state to Canada for $1 trillion.

“We have too much debt and Montana is useless,” according to the petition. “Just tell them it has beavers or something.”

More than 7,500 people have signed the petition as of Tuesday. The petition is trying to reach at least 10,000 online signatures.