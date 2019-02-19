Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Cold temps remain; two chances for light snow

'#MeToo' painted on statue of World War II sailor kissing nurse

Posted 11:39 am, February 19, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, February 19, 2019

SARASOTA, Fla. — Police in Florida want to know who spray-painted “#MeToo” on the leg of a statue depicting a sailor and a dental assistant kissing at the end of World War II.

Sarasota police said in a news release that officers found the phrase painted in red on the left leg of the woman in the “Unconditional Surrender” statue in Sarasota early Tuesday. The paint covered the length of the nurse’s leg.

Police said officers didn’t find any spray paint bottles in the area. No other objects were defaced.

Authorities estimate the damage to the statue at more than $1,000. They say the incident occurred sometime Monday afternoon or evening.

George Mendonsa, the sailor who kissed dental assistant Greta Zimmer Friedman, died Sunday at 95.

