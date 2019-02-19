Light snow showers Tuesday night followed by drier, warmer Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It is another cold and snowy Pinpoint Weather Alert Day on the Front Range.

Light snow showers will move across metro Denver during the Tuesday afternoon drive and will clear out by midevening.

Snowfall totals are expected to be small from these showers, totaling less than one-half of an inch in most places.

One of the bigger impacts will be cold temperatures. Overnight lows will drop to the single digits.

Sunshine will return on Wednesday with dry conditions. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s, which is still about 10 degrees below average for this time of year but is the warmest temperature Denver has seen in several days.

Thursday will be mostly dry with a 10 percent chance of snow showers developing very late in the evening. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s once again.

Better chances for snow move in Friday and Saturday with highs in the 30s each day. At this time, it is still too far out to know the exact timing and details.

