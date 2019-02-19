DIA shuttle bus drivers consider strike amid tense negotiations with ABM

DENVER — Shuttle bus drivers at Denver International Airport could soon go on strike. The shuttle drivers say it’s all about the money and they want more of it.

Meanwhile, timing of a potential strike hasn’t been ironed out. The airport says it will be working to mitigate any issues. But within the next week or so, drivers say a strike could be called as negotiations falter between drivers and their employer— ABM.

DIA says it is working closely with ABM on contingency plans to ensure airport operations are not impacted.

“They’re going to take care of it,” one traveler said. “They’re not going to let it get there.”

The details of what the airport would do are unknown.

“It would be a long walk [if there are no drivers], yeah, it wouldn’t be too good,” another traveler said.

Drivers would not talk to FOX31 on camera Tuesday amid pressure not to talk to media. Their employer put out directive on the shuttle radio system.

“We do need you guys to let [the media] know to contact the office,” the voice said over the shuttle bus’ radio.

FOX31 reached out to ABM but hasn’t heard back. Drivers spoke to FOX31 on background off camera.