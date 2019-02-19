Denver family featured in nationwide campaign for kid-friendly messenger app

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Messenger apps can be a scary thing for parents with young children. Technology is tricky, parents want their kids to have the ability to stay in touch with friends and family but there are some risks involved.

A local Denver family is being featured in a nationwide campaign aimed at making messengers safer.

The campaign shows how the Rodriguez family connects with loved ones on the East Coast.

The app is called Messenger Kids and it allows parents to remain in control of your child’s messaging with close friends and family, and you don’t have to have a Facebook profile to use the app.

Some of the apps features that make it kid-friendly include: Parental Control; kids can only connect with contacts approved by their parent. Sleep mode: parents can set predetermined off times for the app on the child’s phone.

There are also some learning features; a mindfulness exercise that helps with calming and deep breaths, math comprehension, and robot coding practice.