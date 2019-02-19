Community support pours in for former CU Buff and Hinkley High admin killed by neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. -- A man was shot and killed in an Aurora High School parking lot over a dispute with a neighbor. Now, support continues to pour in for TJ Cunningham's family.

In just 24 hours, there are almost $50,000 in donations. Tj leaves behind 5 young children and a wife.

The comments are pouring in, well wishes are posted all over the internet. State Representative Janet Buckner saying, "TJ would give you the shirt off his back."

Denver city Councilman Albus Brooks called Cunningham a friend on Twitter.

“He’s one of the most passionate individuals that you’ll ever meet," Councilman Brooks said.

The 46 year old high school assistant principal former CU Buff and Seattle Seahawk was shot and killed after an ongoing argument with a neighbor on Sunday. Police reports show it was over a parking spot.

Cunningham's childhood friends are taking the loss especially hard.

“There’s no question that I'm angry, because it didn’t have to happen," Will Baker said.

“The individual who committed this crime, decided to take a mans life knowing full well this man had five children, and a wife. not just to shoot him once, not just to shoot him twice, but he shot him three times..just a senseless act of violence," Sean Moran said.

Friend and teammates are coming from all over. One in is town from California.

“I needed to see and be by my friends side," Baker said.

Friends say TJ wore many hats, as the leader of their group, a mentor to students, and a coach to thousands.

Baker said, “It’s the light that he gave others, and really the light that will shine on based on how he was able to touch people.”

“His legacy will live on he devoted his life to other people and helping other people," Moran said.

Friends say they now have to make sure Cunningham's little girls are taken care of.

“That has to be the mission their without a father," Moran said. “We have to step in, for him.”