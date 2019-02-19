× Aurora police submit 9 arrest warrants for driver of RTD R Line train that derailed

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department has filed nine arrest charges against the driver of the RTD R Line light rail train that derailed and injured several people during a snowstorm last month.

Jeramiah Hartzell, 33, is being investigated for one count of first-degree assault, three counts of second-degree assault and five counts of third-degree assault, police said Tuesday.

RTD said speed approaching a curve appears to be the primary factor of the Jan. 28 accident near South Sable Boulevard and Exposition Avenue that ejected one passenger and seriously injured others.

One person remains in the hospital. Witnesses at the scene said the woman who was ejected had her leg severed.

RTD fired Hartzell after its investigation, determining he was not following safety protocol.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office will review the charges and decide whether to file formal charges.