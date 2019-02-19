Attorney general launches review of Colorado Catholic Dioceses handling of sex abuse

DENVER — Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced Tuesday there will be a third-party review of Colorado’s Catholic Dioceses and their handling of child sex abuse.

Weiser’s actions are the latest move by attorneys general nationwide after a Pennsylvania grand jury investigation into the church’s handling of abuse.

The review will be led by former U.S. Attorney Bob Troyer.

Weiser made clear during a news conference on Tuesday that state law does not allow him to convene a grand jury under these circumstances.

However, any criminal negligence found will be open to possible criminal prosecution, he said.

Now: @pweiser holding presser announces review of Catholic Dioceses in Colorado and their handling of sexual abuse. In front row is Denver’s Archbishop pic.twitter.com/Qgn6w5NOvk — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 19, 2019

Denver’s Archbishop Samuel Aquila was at the announcement and promised to accept the findings of the report, which is expected to be published in the fall.

The final report, published in the fall, will detail the names of priests accused of abuse, where the priests went after accusations of abuse were made, and diocesan procedures. This has the looks of what Pennsylvania did last year that ultimately took down Cardinal Wuerl https://t.co/XPj3lhwvem — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 19, 2019

The final report will detail the names of priests accused of abuse and how the Catholic Dioceses in Colorado handled their accusations.

The archbishop announced the creation of a fund to pay any survivors of abuse.

Payments will be determined by an independent review lead by former U.S. Attorney Hank Brown.