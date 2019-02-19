Accused killer Patrick Frazee returns to court in murder of Kelsey Berreth case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. — Accused killer Patrick Frazee is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning during a preliminary hearing where prosecutors are expected to outline their case against Frazee and details into Kelsey Berreth's disappearance.

The hearing is scheduled to begin in a Teller County courtroom. FOX31 legal analyst Chris Decker said it is a chance for prosecutors to detail 'the four cornerstones' of their case against Frazee. The prosecution will also have to prove that there is enough evidence against Frazee for this case to exist.

"We are going to learn new things tomorrow but we aren’t going to learn all the details. It’s a general outline of the case," Decker said.

Earlier this month, Frazee's alleged girlfriend Krystal Lee agreed to plead guilty and work with investigators in exchange for a lesser sentence. Decker said that agreement has made the case 'more interesting and more complicated.'

“We now have a witness coming forward admitting she knew there was a murder and admitting that she knew that the cellphone was evidence of that murder. The fact that she came forward means she was cooperating fully with investigators," Decker said.

New court documents alleging Kelsey Berreth's fiance Patrick Frazee had the motive to kill her were filed on Friday by Berreth's parents Cheryl and Darryl Berreth in the wrongful death lawsuit against Frazee.

Kelsey Berreth, a mother from Woodland Park, went missing right after Thanksgiving. She was last seen at shopping at a grocery store.

In December, police arrested her fiance Patrick Frazee charging him with first-degree murder. Berreth's body has yet to be found.

According to the lawsuit filed in the US District Court of Colorado, Frazee lied when he said he and Berreth had agreed to a 50/50 shared custody of their child who is referred to as KB in the documents.

The filings also state that "Frazee had the motive to kill Kelsey in that he wanted full custody of KB or Kelsey to leave KB with him and Kelsey would not agree."

Berreth's parents state that Frazee had the opportunity to kill their daughter because he had her keys and her gun.

FOX31 will have a crew inside the courtroom Tuesday for the preliminary hearing.

