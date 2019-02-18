× Woman reports being groped on CSU campus

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A woman reported being groped on-campus by a college-aged man Monday, according to Colorado State University Police and Safety.

A Facebook post by the department at roughly 1:30 p.m. said the alleged incident happened in the Clark Building, which houses the College of Liberal Arts.

It’s unclear whether the woman who reported the attack is a student at CSU.

Police say the man is described as a lighter-skinned black male, 5-feet-10 inches and roughly 175 pounds.

He is described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black snow boots. Anyone with information is asked to call CSUPD at 970-491-6425.