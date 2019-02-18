Woman eludes man trying to get into her car in Walmart parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WESTMINSTER, Colo. -- Ivette Ruiz knew from the stare that something was wrong.

Ruiz says she was driving into a Westminster Walmart parking lot recently when a man tried to unlock her car door.

She was able to drive to another part of the parking lot and call police. Ruiz says the man tried repeatedly to get inside the back of her car, where her young son was sitting.

Ruiz was able to call Westminster police. Police arrived and found the man in question. He was taken into custody, but not for the earlier interaction.

Westminster Police say it was related to a warrant and also say that simply opening a “car door is not a crime.”

Ruiz is just thankful her family was not hurt.