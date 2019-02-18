× Westminster mother struggles to survive after escaping fire

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster mother bravely struggles to get her life back after surviving a fire that killed two people on July 22. Police say arson was the cause of the fire at the Westbury Apartments on 115th Avenue.

Cynthia Montez jumped from the third floor when the flames closed in on her and her daughter. She sustained several injuries including a broken neck and ribs and fractured spleen.

Montez tells FOX31, “At that moment you don’t really think, you just do what you’ve got to do.”

All of these months later, without proper financial support Montez is still struggling to recover from losing everything.

The former leasing agent says she now works at a convenience store to try to make ends meet. It is not enough. She is taken in by various friends and family, but has no place to call home.

Montez tells FOX31 she has one goal, “getting back healthy and trying to support my kids.” A GoFundMe is set up by friends to raise support, if you would like to help.