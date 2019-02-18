Weak concrete could delay DIA renovations by 10 months

Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Allow extra drive time with icy roads in mind

Posted 8:29 pm, February 18, 2019

DENVER — Concrete in the main floor of Denver International Airport has been found to be “weaker than expected” and may delay the extensive renovations currently taking place at the airport, the Denver Post reports.

Spokesperson Stacey Stegman told the newspaper that it’s unclear how severe the problems with the concrete are and probably won’t be known until April, at the earliest. The original concrete is 25 years old.

A report released by the team contracted to work with the airport said the discovery of the weak concrete could delay renovations in the Great Hall by up to 10 months.

