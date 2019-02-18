Vasa Fitness introduces us to a 66-year-old powerlifter who is sharing her story and the life changing power of pumping iron. You can get the first 2 months FREE on their $9.99 month-to-month plan, now through Feb. 21st.AlertMe
Vasa Fitness – 66-Year-Old Powerlifter Shares Her Story
-
Get over the intimidation with VASA Fitness
-
Starting the New Year off right with Vasa Fitness
-
Hang on to those New Year Resolutions
-
Avoid the Santa belly with VASA Fitness
-
Cycle Your Way to a Stronger Heart with VASA Fitness
-
-
Work your “heart” out at VASA
-
Try functional fitness at VASA
-
Strengthen your body and relationship at VASA
-
No gaining extra pounds with group training
-
Stay on track with fitness
-
-
Stay Motivated Thanksgiving Week with Vasa Fitness
-
Help fight hunger for a week of free workouts
-
TEAM Training at VASA