Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: Frigid cold, icy roads

Vasa Fitness – 66-Year-Old Powerlifter Shares Her Story

Posted 7:58 am, February 18, 2019, by

Vasa Fitness introduces us to a 66-year-old powerlifter who is sharing her story and the life changing power of pumping iron.  You can get the first 2 months FREE on their $9.99 month-to-month plan, now through Feb. 21st.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.