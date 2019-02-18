× Toddler dies after falling asleep in car seat

DENVER — In the middle of their worst nightmare, Ashley Garcia and Elisha Deal are finding the strength to forewarn others.

They are still trying to process the death of their one-and-a-half-year-old child : Eliyah.

Late last week, father Elisha found his little girl, unresponsive in her car seat, inside the family’s southwest Denver home.

Eliyah was rushed to Swedish Medical Center, but would die a day later.

Ashley says Eliyah fell asleep with her head against the car seat strap, and, little by little, lost oxygen.

The family is still awaiting the official Coroner’s report.

In the meantime, Eliyah’s parents have set up a GoFundMe page, to help with funeral costs.