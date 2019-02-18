× There’s a ‘Golden Girls’ themed cruise set to sail next year

MIAMI — Grab your friends and get ready to set sail because a “Golden Girls” themed cruise will leave from Miami next year.

The cruise, organized by Flip Phone Events, will take place from Feb. 24-Feb. 29, 2020 departing from Miami (the home of the “Golden Girls”) and will feature stops in Key West and Cozumel, Mexico.

Some of the activities on the cruise include Caftan Sail Away Party with Cheesecake, “Golden Girls” trivia, Shady Pines Craft Corner, a “Golden Girls” costume contest and more.

“The Golden Girls” ran on network television from 1985 to 1992 and starred Bea Arthur, Betty White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty. The show was about three middle-aged women and one of their mothers who live together in a Miami home.

Although the show ended production more than 25 years ago, the show has maintained a popular fanbase and reached a whole new generation thanks to reruns and syndication.

Tickets for the cruise average around $1,000.