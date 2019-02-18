Solar panels are popping up across the US, allowing homeowners to be energy independent and stop paying electric bills. But you don't have to buy a new home in order to get them. Phoenix Clean Energy makes solar investments affordable for everyone... with a package that includes thousands of dollars in upgrades to your home. Call 720-708-4283AlertMe
Solar Panels on New or Older Homes – Free Upgrades
-
Mars InSight is coming in for a landing soon on the Red Planet
-
A ‘super blood wolf moon’ and five eclipses are among 2019’s major astronomy events
-
NASA spacecraft opens new year at tiny, icy world past Pluto
-
With Democrats in charge, Colorado now backs clean air rule
-
City Council approves new panels to replace shattered stair rail at Denver courthouse
-
-
Denver residents say sloppy contracted road work is causing structural damage to homes
-
NASA’s Dawn mission to strange places in our solar system ends
-
Colorado Supreme Court won’t reconsider oil and gas decision
-
Why do we have Daylight Saving Time? Here’s a brief history
-
Health isn’t 1st priority for energy regulators, court rules
-
-
Researchers: Mystery object that sped past Earth could be probe sent by aliens
-
Dimming the sun: The answer to global warming?
-
Watch: Cat stuck on electrical pole in southwest Denver since Tuesday rescued