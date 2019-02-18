Snow and cold temperatures this morning; more snow possible tonight: Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Snow continues this morning with a trace to 2 inches of new snow accumulation likely across the Front Range. Temps start in the single digits and warm into the teens.

Snow tapers-off midday into afternoon then another storm system arrives tonight.

Mountain snow lingers today with 1-4 inches of additional accumulation. Cold temps in the single digits and teens.

Another inch of snow accumulation possible tonight into the Tuesday morning drive in Denver, Parker, Boulder, Loveland, and Fort Collins. Temps on Tuesday in the teens.

Another inch of snow accumulation possible Tuesday night into the Wednesday morning rush hour.

The heaviest mountain snow will be south of I-70 especially in the Southern Mountains. Snow is likely even in Durango and Alamosa, valley areas. 1-2 feet likely at Wolf Creek, Silverton, Telluride and Purgatory over the next 60 hours.

Another chance for snow across the Front Range Friday-Saturday. Sunday looks drier.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.