Reward increased for tips in unsolved murder of Good Samaritan

AURORA - It’s been two years since a Good Samaritan was gunned down in an Aurora parking lot as he was trying to help a woman who was being attacked.

Kelly Acosta’s killer has never been caught. On the second anniversary of his death, his friends held a benefit to raise money for the reward fund.

Emerald Isle Bar and Restaurant owner Melanie Calkins said, “That’s who Kelly was, he celebrated life. He had a good time anywhere he went.”

Kelly’s best friend and fellow bartender Brittany Allen said, “I mean nobody deserves this ever, but Kelly especially didn't deserve the ending his life had. All we want is for someone to be brought forward to pay for what they have done.”

The 29-year-old bartender was shot and killed as he stepped in to help a woman who was being attacked in a parking lot outside his home.

Family friend Emily Pendleton said, “It's #hero because he put his own life at risk for the girl he was saving...so we like to remember him as someone who always cared for other people and put them first.”

These friends want justice for Kelly. They have sold t-shirts and bracelets and have raised more than 17-thousand dollars to add to the still growing reward fund.

Aurora Police spokesperson Crystal McCoy said, “When it comes to unsolved homicides like this, milestones are heartbreaking and we are at the second milestone for Kelly Acosta. This is a little unusual. This is a situation where an everyday good Samaritan goes out to help someone in need, in danger. And his life was taken. Still today 2 years later, we have no tips or leads. We know there is somebody out there who has seen something or heard something, anything at all. Even if they don’t think it’s anything, call, at this point, we have no leads. The difference in this case is going to be made by the person out there who has one small bit of information for us.”

Aurora Police, ATF and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have also pitched in money to encourage someone to come forward with information that could help solve this case.

Sarah Feldman Johnston said, “There is justice that can be brought. He deserves justice and who did this to him i'ts out there, we need people to call our tip-line.” McCoy added, “The reward is substantial. We really hope that if the reward money is what it takes, it’s there. We are just waiting for a phone call. The difference in this case is going to be made by the person out there who has one small bit of information for us.”

Melanie Calkins said, “The person who did his has no idea who he stole from us. Kelly was the type of man who would do anything for anyone.”

This case is unsolved and the investigation remains very active. Have information? Call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOP.

To be eligible for the reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.