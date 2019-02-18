More snow and cold to move into Denver metro area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Another round of light snow will arrive back in Denver later Monday night and last into Tuesday.

Accumulation looks to range from an inch or two across the metro with slightly higher totals south of the city and across the extreme northeastern Colorado Plains.

The snow combined with single-digit overnight lows will produce icy spots for the Tuesday morning drive.

So, you'll need to allow extra time for your commute. And the kids will need to bundle up at the bus stop with some wind chills predicted to dip below zero.

The weather pattern for the rest of the workweek looks unsettled with more snow and cold.

Temperatures will only make it into the 20s on Tuesday and then struggle in the 30s through Saturday.

Light snow will be possible again on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Right now, accumulation for snow later this week looks light with an inch possible with each passing chance.

