Man shot in neighbor dispute ID'd as former CU football player, assistant high school principal

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — The man who was shot at Eaglecrest High School in Arapahoe County in a dispute with a neighbor over a parking space has been identified.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 46-year-old Anthony (T.J.) Cunningham on Monday.

Cunningham played football at the University of Colorado from 1992 to 1995 and was a sixth-round draft pick by the Seattle Seahawks in 1996.

He’s also an assistant principal at Hinkley High School in Aurora.

Cunningham played nine games in one season as a defensive back for the Seahawks before injuries ended his career.

On Sunday morning, Cunningham and a neighbor agreed to meet at Eaglecrest High School to settle a dispute over a parking space, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said during the course of the argument, the 31-year-old man shot Cunningham.

Cunningham was taken to a hospital, but his condition was not known on Monday afternoon.

The suspect went home after the shooting, called 911 to say he had shot his neighbor and was arrested after deputies arrived, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office has not identified the suspect because the investigation is ongoing. The shooting is being investigated as an attempted murder.