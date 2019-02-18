Local mineral dealer says $10k worth of precious stones stolen from her vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo – A mother of two special needs children is asking for help finding thousands of dollars worth of precious rocks and minerals.

“I’m a local miner. I have a mining claim in Lake George and I sell minerals in Florissant every Saturday. About eight tables worth. And it’s how I support my kids,” Angie Hampt told FOX31.

She sells the minerals that she mines locally in Colorado along with minerals like purple amethyst, smoky quartz, citrine, agates and geodes that she purchases from all over the world.

“I hand pick each mineral I get. I don’t buy them in wholesale flats,” she said. “So I get to know my minerals like my friends.”

Saturday evening when she came home from selling in Florissant, Hampt says she decided to leave six bins of her minerals in her vehicle at her apartment complex because of the weather.

“It was so windy and blustery,” she said.

According to Hampt, when she went out to collect her minerals Sunday morning, her door was pried open and the bulk of her collection was gone.

“I came out here and I opened the back passenger door and I did a double take I’m like, where’s my stuff?” she said.

She estimates the stolen rocks and minerals are worth about $10,000.

“It’s nothing that is unique. It’s a lot of common touristy minerals,” she said. “The pieces that I don’t usually have is called moldavite and it was formed when a meteorite hit Czechoslovakia and those are about forty dollars a piece. I had four of them.”

Her collection also included pieces from a well-known prospector who died last year.

She is asking people to look out for posts on Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and eBay selling minerals. She says whoever took them may also try to sell them out of their vehicle, at a pawn shop or rock shop.

In the meantime, Hampt says she will work on rebuilding her collection to continue her sales.