Live Blog: Frigid temps and slick roads for Presidents Day morning

Posted 4:38 am, February 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:07AM, February 18, 2019

DENVER — Snowfall and cold temperatures are causing slick road conditions across the Front Range on Monday morning.

Monday is also a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day for the snow flurries and cold temperatures.  Snow showers will dissipate through the day on Monday with a few flurries possible in the afternoon and evening.

But thanks to temperatures in the single digits, road conditions are slick.

We’ll update on the latest traffic and weather conditions in our live blog below and you can watch the FOX31 Morning News and Channel 2 Daybreak for the latest updates until 9 a.m. 

