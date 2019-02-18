× Crash involving 10 vehicles shuts down Speer Boulevard in downtown

DENVER — A crash involving 10 vehicles shut down northbound Speer Boulevard in downtown Denver on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. on Monday morning at the intersection of Speer Boulevard and 13th Avenue, according to the police department. Northbound lanes of Speer are closed.

Police said there are no injuries reported.

Traffic from Speer is being diverted onto area side streets. Alternative routes are advised.

This is the second multiple-vehicle crash in Denver in the past three days. On Saturday, a 49-vehicle pile-up shut down Pena Boulevard near Denver International Airport that injured 17 total people.