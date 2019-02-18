Arapahoe Basin to end partnership with Vail Resorts after 2018-19 season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. -- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area is ending its pass partnership program with Vail Resorts and its Epic Pass after this season, the resort announced Monday.

Arapahoe Basin said in a statement that "a pinch on parking and facility space" is a reason for the breakup.

“Due to these constraints, Arapahoe Basin believes its staff can take better care of its guests by separating from Vail Resorts," according to the statement.

“With diverse ski runs including some of the most intense terrain in North America and a culinary operation that is regularly listed among the top ten in the country, the ski area has developed a very special community that feels like home,” Arapahoe Basin chief operating officer Alan Henceroth said in the statement.

“In order to continue to build on this spirit and the experience we have created, Arapahoe Basin and Vail Resorts will not be renewing their pass partnership for the 2019/2020 season.”

Arapahoe Basin mentioned the growth in popularity and skier visitation it has seen after investing $40 million the last 15 years.

“We want to thank Arapahoe Basin for their partnership for over 20 years," Vail Resorts chief marketing officer Kirsten Lynch said in a statement. "We are disappointed but given the success they have had and their recent investments into the resort, we respect that this is the right time for them to move in a different direction.”

Arapahoe Basin, in Summit County on the west side of Loveland Pass, will discuss "opportunities with several resorts and resort groups" and might have a partnership for next season.

“Skiers and riders that call A-Basin home can feel good knowing the resort will still offer tremendous value and exceptional mountain experiences,” according to the statement.

“These actions are designed to preserve that special culture and vibe people expect when they choose to spend a day at The Basin. The future for Arapahoe Basin is very bright.”

Vail Resorts season passes remain valid at Arapahoe Basin for the rest of the 2018-19 season.

Vail Resorts announced Monday that the Keystone Plus Pass will replace the Keystone A-Basin Pass and will include 10 buddy tickets for any passes purchased before the April deadline.

The new pass will provide unlimited access at Keystone Resort with holiday restrictions, unlimited skiing at Breckenridge Ski Resort after April 1 and five days at Crested Butte Mountain Resort.

The price will be $369 for adults and $259 for children.