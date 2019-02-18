Live Off the Equity in Your Home – Reverse Mortgage

Reverse Mortgage professional David Olson joined us from Affordable Interest Mortgage to talk about the benefits of a Reverse Mortgage, who is eligible and how to make it happen. It is a mortgage for seniors giving them access to the equity in their home. AIM is offering Colorado's Best viewers a free appraisal with each closed loan. Call their team at 720-895-0500 or go to AIMortgage.net.AlertMe
