Traveler from UK tries walking to hotel from DIA, gets help from police

DENVER — For most Coloradans, it’s hard to imagine walking from Denver International Airport to… well, just about anywhere.

But if you’re an unfamiliar traveler from England trying to save some money on a trip to your hotel, that distance is the sort of thing you might find out a little too late.

That brings us to February 2, when Denver Police Officer Anthony Pequeno got a report of a man walking near Harry B. Combs Parkway and 75th Circle.

Never heard of that location? It’s within eyeshot of Blucifer alongside Peña Boulevard and at least a mile from the terminal (more than 3 miles if you take the long way).

After the flyer explained what he was trying to do, Officer Pequeno gave him a ride to a nearby convenience store where better travel plan could be put together.