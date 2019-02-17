Snow moves in tonight, icy roads expected; Pinpoint Weather Alert Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are on a Pinpoint Weather Alert for snowfall moving in tonight and tomorrow along with frigid temperatures.

Snow showers will continue to increase in coverage across the Front Range this evening. The heaviest snow will most likely fall in Denver between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. tonight with light snow showers and flurries overnight into Monday morning. Snow showers will dissipate through the day on Monday with a few flurries possible in the afternoon and evening.

One of the biggest impacts with this storm will be road conditions. Temperatures will stay well below freezing tonight and on Monday so any icy spots that form on the roads are here to stay.

Temperatures will drop to the single digits Monday morning with wind chill temperatures below zero. Bundle up if you have to be outside for any amount of time. Afternoon high temperatures will only make it to the low 20s with breezy to gusty winds.

There will be a wide variety of snowfall totals across Metro Denver from this storm depending on what side of the city you live on. The totals for metro Denver will range from a trace (dusting) of snow up to 4 inches. If you live on the north or east side of Denver, it is more likely you will see the lower end of that scale. The south and west sides of town will be more likely to see some of the higher amounts. The Palmer Divide and foothills have a chance to see 2 to 6 inches of snow from this storm depending on where the heavier snow showers end up. The Northern Front Range will see 0 to 2 inches with less than an inch on the northeast plains.

More light snow showers are possible Monday evening and into Tuesday. Totals will be minimal from these showers but roads are still expected to be slick and icy from tonight's round of snow. The next time Denver will see temperatures above the freezing mark will be on Wednesday.

Another round of snow will make its way onto the Front Range Friday and Saturday.

